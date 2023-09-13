CM Punk seemed "really happy" before his AEW firing, according to former WWE Champion

A former WWE Champion recently shed some light on the demeanor of CM Punk just days before his shocking termination from AEW. The star in question is none other than RVD.

However, what caught everyone's attention was the timing of Punk's termination. Just days before the announcement, CM Punk was in Las Vegas to receive the prestigious Iron Mike Mazurki award at the Cauliflower Alley Club, an event attended by many wrestlers, including RVD.

CM Punk's time at AEW was cut short due to a reported backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In, which eventually led to his departure from the promotion.

Speaking on the 1 Of A Kind podcast, RVD spoke about his encounter with CM Punk at the event. He described their meeting, stating that Punk was in a great mood.

"I just saw him Thursday night. He was getting an award, and he gave a speech, and he came down and talked to me. He was in a really good mood, good vibes really. Really seemed like [he] was really happy in the moment, felt like he was having a good time, sitting over at the other table by Mickie James ... And anyway ... he'll be alright. It be interesting to see where he ends up ... Who knows, but best wishes to him and everybody," RVD said. (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

WWE Hall of Famer says CM Punk can move the needle if he comes back

During an episode of 'Oh You Didn't Know' podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg discussed the potential of CM Punk's return to the global juggernaut promotion, following his termination from AEW.

When asked if there was a chance of Punk making a comeback, Road Dogg did acknowledge that Punk's return would have a huge impact.

"I am the wrong guy to ask — that is the truth," James said. "Because I cannot hire nor fire — that is out of sight of my paygrade. I did mention recently that he would move the needle [by returning to WWE], but truth be told, that comment was made a long time ago ... or whenever that was. It just doesn't seem like the right time to even talk about it, you know? Things are happening in real-time; God only knows what's going to come out at the end of this."

Since his departure, Punk has also remained quiet. It has been reported that both WWE and Impact Wrestling have reportedly shown interest in signing him, with Nick Khan also recently commenting on the possibility of Punk joining the promotion

