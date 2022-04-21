"He's paying for this love"- Former WWE head writer believes AEW President Tony Khan is an attention-seeker [Exclusive]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently gave a possible explanation as to why AEW President Tony Khan loves the wrestling business.

Tony Khan has followed in his father Shahid Khan's footsteps to become one of America's top billionaires. In 2019, he fulfilled his childhood ambition of running his own wrestling company by launching AEW alongside Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and former EVP Cody Rhodes.

While Mr. Khan is a wrestling fanatic, Vince Russo senses a strong reason behind the former's venture into the pro wrestling business.

Speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone on the Writing With Russo podcast, Russo asserted that the company's head honcho intended to reach stardom because he didn't get attention from his father in his early days:

"His dad [Shahid Khan] became a billionaire conducting business like this. There's absolutely no way. Sometimes I think, Chris, I really do sometimes, I think regardless of what the expense is, it's about Tony feeling like he's over with that fanbase," said Russo. "I really feel like that's what this is all about. Because again, you're psychologists when your dad's a billionaire. Okay, bro what that probably means is he was at work all the time. Vince McMahon is a billionaire. Vince McMahon never leaves work. So that means the kids at home are not getting the attention they need and they desire from their father. Well now, bro, he's getting it." [4:02-5:03]

Russo added that Tony Khan only cares about getting over with fans, and it doesn't matter to him whether or not his company yields profit:

"And like you can see like he finds every excuse bro to go out into the ring and announce this and that. He finds every excuse to do every single interview. It's almost like he's paying for this love. And as long as he feels this love, winning or losing money doesn't even come into the equation," Russo added [5:03-5:27]

Tony Khan will make a huge announcement on AEW Dynamite tonight

There's a massive buzz among fans heading into the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. As announced last week, Tony Khan will make a "huge" announcement on the show tonight.

RSN recently reported that Mr. Khan could be planning to announce a joint show between AEW and NJPW.

The supershow between the two top wrestling companies is rumored to go down in mid-June, with Chicago, Illinois being pinned as the likely location. Chicago is one of the primary "home" territories for AEW, having hosted the promotion's precursor supershow All In and several subsequent pay-per-views.

