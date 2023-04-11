Former WWE Intercontinental Champion should return after 7-year hiatus to face Chris Jericho

Former WWE World Champion Chris Jericho has had many iconic rivalries and partnerships throughout his illustrious career. It might be time to reignite his rivalry with one of his real-life best friends, Lance Storm.

Lance Storm and the Ocho go back a very long way, with their first-ever tag team match taking place in Alberta, Canada, in 1990. They called their tag team the Sudden Impact and emerged victorious over Ed Langley and Steve Gillespie. They have shared the ring nearly 100 times across various promotions.

Their last singles match came at ECW One Night Stand 2005 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Lance Storm emerged victorious, and they have not wrestled with or against each other since then. With the former WWE Undisputed Champion still wrestling full-time in AEW, it is time for Lance Storm to make a return to the ring and face his best friend.

Lance Storm has not wrestled since 2016. He last faced former WWE and current AEW star Matt Hardy. Tony Khan has set up a lot of matches with historic value behind them, like Matt Hardy vs Christian Cage and Chris Jericho vs Juventud Guerrera. The Demo God facing Lance Storm as a standalone match or as part of a bigger story will be a great treat for newer fans to get up to speed with one of the most well-known friendships in wrestling.

Moreover, Lance Storm is one of the finest technical wrestlers of his time, and his addition to the AEW locker room will be beneficial to the younger generation. Chris Jericho and Lance Storm have one singles win each in televised matches, and the rubber match taking place on AEW television could be an enticing ratings ploy.

WWE veteran Lance Storm spoke about potentially facing Chris Jericho

Lance Storm took to Twitter to answer questions from fans. He stated that if the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society was game, he would compete with him in one more match.

"If @IAmJericho retires before I get too old, I would be game to do one last one with him. #AskLTS," Lance Storm tweeted.

Lance Storm is 54 years old, but with the likes of Sting and Dustin Rhodes still going strong, it would be unwise to rule out a strong in-ring showing from the former WWE Tag Team Champion.

