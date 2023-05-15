Former WWE name must return after 7-year absence to cost Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa the tag team titles

After a seven-year absence, former WWE star Brandi Rhodes should return to the company to cost Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa the tag team titles at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Brandi and Cody Rhodes are married in real life, and they have a long history with promotion. Brandi worked for the company as a ring announcer and on-air personality from 2013 to 2016, while Cody was a full-time wrestler from 2007 to 2016.

The American Nightmare left WWE in 2016 to pursue other opportunities and eventually spearheaded the start of All Elite Wrestling, where Cody and Brandi became two of the most popular stars in the company. However, they both left AEW last year. Cody Rhodes made his return to World Wrestling Entertainment at WrestleMania 38, and he is currently feuding with Brock Lesnar. However, Brandi Rhodes has yet to make her return.

If Brandi does return to WWE, she could cost Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa the tag team titles at Night of Champions. This would be a way for her to get revenge on Sikoa for costing her husband his WrestleMania match against The Tribal Chief.

It would also be a way for the promotion to continue the feud between The Bloodline and Rhodes.

With Night of Champions on the horizon, it remains to be seen whether Triple H and his team will book Reigns and Sikoa to win the tag team titles.

Cody Rhodes grateful for Brandi's support in WWE return

Brandi Rhodes played a key role in Cody Rhodes' WWE return. She made a selfless decision that changed his life, and he is grateful for her support.

In an interview with Superstar Crossover with Z100's Josh Martinez, Cody Rhodes said that he wouldn't have been able to return to the promotion without Brandi's support. He stated that she made a "very selfless decision" that changed his life:

"It's not a story that anyone's ever really going to know, but I wouldn't even be able to have come back if Brandi had not made a very selfless decision that changed my life. It's hard to even speak about it without getting emotional. Brandi deserves the WWE Championship almost more than I do. I really look forward to trying to be able to do that."

Rhodes' return has been a success so far. He has been involved in some of the biggest storylines in the promotion and has received a lot of plaudits from fans.

