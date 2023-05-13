If Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa become new tag team champions, there's only one duo who can dethrone them

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns is set to team with Solo Sikoa to challenge for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships. If the duo does bring the title back to the Bloodline, who could dethrone them?

Given the history, Cody Rhodes should entice his brother Dustin Rhodes to return to the Stamford-based promotion and challenge the Bloodline. The brothers should be the ones to take the championships off of them.

Earlier tonight on WWE SmackDown, it was announced that The Tribal Chief and the Problem Solver were heading to Night of Champions. They are set to challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Tag Team titles. Given Reigns' track record, it is safe to assume that he will be able to add another couple of titles under his belt.

His last match was against Cody Rhodes back at WrestleMania 39. While The Tribal Chief managed to retain the title, he was inches away from losing it as well. One of the main reasons that Roman Reigns is still holding on to the belts is because he had a lot of help from his family to take out The American Nightmare.

So it does make perfect sense for the former AEW star to also get some help from his own family. In this case his brother. The Natural is currently wrestling in the Jacksonville-based promotion. With his contract expiring in July of this year, there is a high chance for him to return to his former promotion.

Dustin should return right in time for SummerSlam and the Rhodes brothers should challenge and defeat Reigns and Solo Sikoa to be crowned the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Roman Reigns has lost a title to the Rhodes brothers in the past

When The Tribal Chief first set foot on the main roster he showed up along with Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose). They were known as the Shield.

In a short period of time, all three members tasted championship gold. Moxley became the United States Champion while Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins captured the WWE Tag Team titles.

They had a good run with the gold. Their championship reign came to an end on an episode of Monday Night RAW. They put their belts on the line against the team of Cody and Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust) in a no-disqualification tag match.

After a tough battle, thanks to some help from Paul Wight (fka The Big Show), the Rhodes brothers managed to pick up the win. Cody also pinned Reigns to do so.

If The American Nightmare manages to repeat history, it would be a perfect ending to his feud with Roman Reigns.

Do you think The Bloodline will be able to recapture the tag team titles? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

