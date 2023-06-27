Former WWE name to snub AEW and return at Money in the Bank after 7 years to replace Shinsuke Nakamura?

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is just around the corner. Given the promotion's recent track record with premium live events, fans can expect the London show to be one of the most exciting dates on the pro wrestling calendar. The creative team might throw in a couple of surprises to ensure this is true.

Kota Ibushi has been roaming in the wrestling world as a free agent ever since his NJPW contract expired in February 2023. Many expect him to sign with AEW, but WWE has also reportedly shown interest in bringing back the former Cruiserweight Classic competitor for the first time in seven years.

Despite his well-documented relationship with Kenny Omega and the teases of his arrival in AEW, The Golden Star could snub Tony Khan's company to join the wrestling juggernaut that is WWE. Moreover, Money in the Bank at the O2 Arena might be the perfect place to do this.

Shinsuke Nakamura is heading into the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match after two consecutive losses on Monday Night RAW. Hence, very few people truly believe that he can claim the briefcase. So, why not have a "mystery assailant" attack The King of Strong Style before the bout, rendering him unable to compete and opening up a place for a new competitor?

This is an easy and exciting way to introduce Ibushi to the WWE audience and could be transitioned into a feud between himself and Nakamura. The two share a deep history from their time in New Japan, and their Wrestle Kingdom 9 encounter is heralded as one of the best matches the promotion has delivered in the last ten years.

Absolute amazing match where they showed a ton of hate between each others. Ibushi is absolutely amazing and Nakamura did brilliant things. Ibushi proved he can be in the heavy division by being on the same level of Nakamura.

Recreating this magic for the Western audience would satisfy the hardcore fans and bring out the best in both stars. Only time will tell whether this becomes a reality, but it would undoubtedly be a dream scenario if it does.

Kota Ibushi wants to work with top WWE stars

Not only has WWE shown interest in signing Kota Ibushi, but the 41-year-old star has also expressed his desire to potentially join the Stamford-based promotion, especially if he is allowed to work with two top stars.

He specifically named Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura as people he wanted to work with. The thought of a match between either of these two is enough to get fans salivating, but there are numerous other performers Ibushi could have bangers with as well.

The WWE is still of interest to him. Especially if he is allowed to work along side guys like Sami Zayn & Shinsuke Nakamura. Among be allowed to train other wrestlers.

Seth Rollins, Ricochet, Gunther, Cody Rhodes, and Matt Riddle are among the WWE talents Ibushi would be capable of creating incredible moments with, and that is just from the RAW brand. With so many breathtaking combinations available, perhaps it is just a matter of time before The Golden Star is lured through the doors of the Stamford-based company.

