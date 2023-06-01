"Tk loves signing former WWE guys" - Fans spot potential clue as Hangman Page teases top free agent's impending AEW debut 

The wrestling world erupted as a former WWE Superstar's debut was teased by Hangman Adam Page on AEW Dynamite. The wrestler in question is Japanese star Kota Ibushi.

This past Sunday at Double or Nothing The Elite lost against The Blackpool Combat Club in the Anarchy in the Arena match. The match ended as Konosuke Takeshita made a surprise return and then turned on the former AEW World Trios Champions costing them the match.

Following the match, after the show went off the air Kenny Omega addressed the fans and hinted that he'll be recruiting a few of his old friends to help him.

On Dynamite tonight, during a backstage interview, Hangman was asked about his thoughts on Omega heading back to Canada. Page responded by confirming that he has gone out of the country, but he is not in The Great White North.

Fans were convinced that the only place The Cleaner could have gone is Japan. The wrestling world believed that considering the fact that Takeshita attacked The Elite, and the faction two members down, it was time for Omega to recruit some of his old friends and former tag team partners.

They believed that he was recruiting former WWE Superstar Kota Ibushi. Some people jokingly claimed that AEW CEO Tony Khan enjoys signing former WWE Superstars. At the same time, folks were excited to possibly see Ibushi on the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Omega and Ibushi are longtime friends. The two have teamed with each other and wrestled against each other as well.

Some believed that the former AEW World Champion could recruit more than one person. They speculated that he could also recruit Kazuchika Okada and may be confront Will Ospreay.

The first-ever IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is currently a free agent and multiple promotions are looking to sign him.

Kota Ibushi is leaning towards signing with AEW rather than WWE

As mentioned earlier, Ibushi is one of the top free agents in the business currently. Previously it was reported that WWE CCO Triple H was highly interested in signing the Japanese star.

But that may not come to fruition as Ibushi told Dark Puroresu Flowsion that he is calling signing with AEW his top priority. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is also interested in continuing to be a wrestling trainer and coach to help the rising stars in pro wrestling.

In the upcoming weeks, we will find out who The Cleaner recruits.

