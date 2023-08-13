Former WWE star to come out of retirement after a decade to join The Blackpool Combat Club in AEW? Exploring the chances

The Blackpool Combat Club has been at the top of AEW since its formation. With Bryan Danielson out indefinitely due to his injury recuperation, could the faction add a potentially returning star to its ranks?

In recent hardcore matches in AEW, the BCC was always featured. Just recently they went to war with the Golden Elite in the Blood and Guts match almost a month ago. With Danielson's absence, the group has had to appear as a trio, so they could use a fourth member to increase strength within its ranks.

It was recently reported that Nigel McGuinness was taking measures to potentially return to the ring after 12 years. His fighting style, along with his history with Bryan Danielson would make him the perfect candidate for the Blackpool Combat Club's newest member.

Even though they have recently made subtle jabs to each other recently, Bryan Danielson could make an appearance and personally introduce McGuinness as the BCC's newest member.

Bryan Danielson reveals William Regal still communicates with Blackpool Combat Club

William Regal, in his time with AEW, made a huge contribution, and that was to help to form and manage the Blackpool Combat Club. He was their manager until he returned to WWE for a backstage role earlier this year.

When he spoke to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Bryan Danielson revealed that despite it being around eight months since his departure from AEW, Regal still participated in the BCC's group chat.

"Our connection as a group feels real. That’s because it is. The story is we train together and we make each other better. The reality is that wrestling together, we do make each other better. Even when Regal left, we didn’t break. And he’s still on our BCC group chat,” Bryan said. [H/T- Wrestletalk]

Despite not having a manager, the group at full force has been a force to reckon with. Danielson's absence may have weakened their numbers, but the group is still actively in action, and constantly putting the entire roster on notice. Currently, they are feuding with The Best Friends with Orange Cassidy and the Death Triangle.

