  • Former WWE star to join Death Riders? - 3 Early predictions for AEW All Out 2025

Former WWE star to join Death Riders? - 3 Early predictions for AEW All Out 2025

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 29, 2025 17:22 GMT
The Death Riders
The Death Riders [Image taken from Shafir's X]

Following the massive success of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, the Jacksonville-based promotion will now turn its focus to its next big pay-per-view event, All Out 2025, scheduled for September 20. As of today, one confirmed bout for the event is FTR taking on hometown heroes Christian Cage and Adam Copeland.

Fans can also expect the highly anticipated one-on-one match between Jon Moxley and Darby Allin to finally take place at the PPV, and if you're a true AEW fan, you'll know there will be an extreme stipulation involved in the match.

All Out is considered one of Tony Khan's most prominent annual pay-per-views, and many of the promotion's top stars will likely be competing, opening up a lot of possibilities. With that in mind, here are three early predictions for AEW All Out 2025.

#3. Mark Briscoe could dethrone AEW TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher

Mark Briscoe has been gaining a lot of momentum lately in the Jacksonville-based promotion is that of. The 40-year-old star is one of the most popular faces in the promotion right now, feuding with stars like MJF and Ricochet.

This Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Briscoe appeared on screen to address the crowd. He first introduced his newborn baby, then weighed in on his gruesome altercation with Friedman, who had tied him up and threatened to set him on fire, before finally challenging Kyle Fletcher for his TNT Title when Dynamite returns to Philadelphia in a few weeks.

For those unaware, Philadelphia is where Mark and his late brother, Jay Briscoe, rose to prominence in wrestling, which explains why Mark wants the match to be held there. However, considering the potential of both stars, Tony Khan will most likely extend the storyline beyond Dynamite, with Briscoe finally defeating Fletcher in a rematch at All Out.

#2. Nick Wayne might return to help FTR beat Cope and Christian

The much-awaited tag team match between FTR vs. Cope and Christian Cage was finally made official this week on Dynamite. The bout will be held at All Out in Canada, the hometown of both the Rated-R Superstar and the former Patriarchy leader.

On Dynamite, Christian Cage mentioned that the legendary duo was done dealing with his (Cage's) problem, and now it was time to focus on Cope's problem, i.e, FTR. However, one man that Cage has not dealt with yet is his former protege, Nick Wayne, who was supposed to face him and Cope at Forbidden Door. The ROH World Television Champion had to bow out at the last minute due to a legitimate foot injury, and the returning Luchasaurus replaced him. Wayne even referred to it as a lost opportunity.

At All Out, Tony Khan could have Wayne return from injury and cost his former mentor and Cope their match against FTR.

#1. Karrion Kross could make his AEW debut and join the Death Riders

Karrion Kross was part of WWE for several years before departing the promotion earlier this month after his contract expired. Since leaving the sports entertainment juggernaut, Kross has been seen in GCW, along with his real-life partner, Scarlett.

Fans of pro-wrestling are well aware of the talent that the Herald of Doomsday has, and Tony Khan could take this opportunity to surprise everyone by bringing him into AEW at All Out, which might be the perfect platform for Kross' debut. Interestingly, Kross had previously had the opportunity to work with All Elite Wrestling, which he had declined.

At the pay-per-view, Kross could interfere in the match between Darby Allin and Jon Moxley on behalf of the Purveyor of Violence and join the Death Riders as its newest member.

Given the 40-year-old's popular gimmick of being dark and formidable, Kross would fit right in and bring a new dimension to the group.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Edited by Arsh Das
