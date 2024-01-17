Former WWE star to leave AEW and join forces with Dolph Ziggler in 2024? Exploring the possibility

Following Nic Nemeth's (FKA Dolph Ziggler) arrival in TNA a few days ago during its Hard to Kill pay-per-view, could an AEW star depart the promotion and join forces with him?

This would be his brother Ryan Nemeth, who is still signed with All Elite Wrestling despite not being on its roster page. There have been no recent reports regarding his future with the company, but he last appeared in a segment with Miro in October.

Now Dolph Ziggler was back in the wrestling industry for good, the former WWE star could opt out of his AEW contract and head over to TNA. They could now pull off the tag team as the Nemeth Brothers, whom they have been teasing for a while now.

This does not seem that far-fetched because they came together during their recent appearance at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom. Ryan Nemeth has been making more appearances around his brother rather than for AEW. He also had a cameo during the former WWE Superstar's short film "Wanted Man," which teased his new gimmick.

Expand Tweet

Nic Nemeth (FKA Dolph Ziggler) to face former WWE Superstar for the first time in 12 years

The Show Off has shared the ring with many stars in his WWE tenure. He is now scheduled to take on one of them in a singles competition. This would be Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder).

This would be their first one-on-one match since 2012, when they faced each other during an episode of Main Event.

Ziggler took to Twitter to promote the match and expressed his disbelief. These two have known each other for years and have shared the ring multiple times.

"I can’t believe this is happening," wrote Nemeth.

Expand Tweet

Dolph Ziggler will make his TNA in-ring debut soon and address the crowd on the next live show of the promotion.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here