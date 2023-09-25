Former WWE star to make AEW debut and replace Jon Moxley in the Blackpool Combat Club? Exploring the possibility

Jon Moxley's status for the upcoming AEW shows is still a big question mark. One of wrestling's top stars will have his contract expire within less than a week's time. Could he be the man to replace Mox in the Blackpool Combat Club?

Sami Callihan, of IMPACT Wrestling, has been a star who has been getting a lot of traction in several promotions. The star has gotten to compete in several promotions including ROH, NJPW, IMPACT, and WWE's NXT. He also has shared history with Jon Moxley, through his time in the independent circuit, with the two being formerly known as Switchblade Conspiracy.

Earlier today, reports from Fightful Select revealed that the former WWE Superstar's contract was set to expire within the next seven days. Although there was interest from IMPACT to re-sign him, there could be other promotions lined up to go after him.

Swerve Strickland teased his AEW arrival with a tweet earlier today. This indicates the possibility of more chances of a reunion between Callihan and Jon Moxley. The New Horror could be the man to step up for the BCC should Mox be absent for the time being. If Mox is cleared, he could also forcefully introduce himself to the faction, and kick Mox out in the process, starting a feud between the former allies.

Expand Tweet

Jon Moxley reportedly played a part in changing his recent match's ending

During Dynamite: Grand Slam last Wednesday, everyone saw the controversial finish during Jon Moxley's match with Rey Fenix. The bout saw the latter shockingly become the AEW International Champion, due to Mox seemingly not being okay at the end of the match.

Dave Meltzer mentioned in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required) that he believed that it was possible that Moxley did not sustain the injury during the finish, but somewhere earlier in the match. He then signaled to Fenix to finish him, for the ending of the match to be better.

However, in the end, the finish of the match looked bad, as the referee did not stop the match even when a three-count was made, and Rey Fenix needed to use his Piledriver once more for a proper three-count.

"At that point, he thought that since he was hurt and wasn’t sure how badly, he told Fenix to finish him and he was changing the finish to put him over. It’s actually something wrestlers who have titles who think they are hurt and may miss time should do because it’s better the title passes through a loss than the champion being hurt and beating the challenger."

Expand Tweet

Currently, there is no update on the former WWE Superstar's condition heading into next week's set of shows. Tony Khan may perhaps address this within the coming days.

What are your thoughts on this scenario in the case that Jon Moxley cannot be with the Blackpool Combat Club? Let us know in the comments section below.