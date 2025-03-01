Former WWE star to make AEW return after 330 days and confront Mercedes Moné at Revolution? Exploring the possibility

Mercedes Moné (FKA Sasha Banks) has been one of the most dominant stars in AEW's women's division. Could she find herself with her biggest challenger yet, with a certain former WWE Superstar confronting her at Revolution?

The CEO has yet to be beaten since her debut in the company. Not only that, but she is now a triple champion as, apart from being the TBS Champion, she also holds the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship and the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship.

Another woman who has been as dominant as her is Athena. She is now the longest reigning ROH Women's Champion in history, having a reign of 812 days as of this writing. The seeds of a future feud between the two have seemingly been sown, with Moné running into one of The Forever Champion's minions in Billie Starkz earlier this week on Dynamite.

Athena reacted to this confrontation between Starkz and Mercedes Moné and was unhappy. Moné clapped back and told her to keep her minions in check. This could start the long-awaited feud between these two dominant forces, with the ROH Women's World Champion coming out to confront her at Revolution. This would be The War Goddess's first time in AEW since Battle of the Belts X in April of last year.

Who is Mercedes Moné facing at AEW Revolution?

At AEW Revolution, the former WWE Women's Champion is set for another major challenge, this time against STARDOM's Momo Watanabe.

Momo earned her title shot by winning the International Women's Cup at Wrestle Dynasty almost two months ago as her company's representative. Her winning the tournament also meant that she earned a shot at any title from any of the partnered promotions. She ended up choosing Moné's TBS Championship.

On Dynamite this week, the Japanese star appeared backstage and snuck up on Mercedes Moné while she was getting into a verbal altercation with Billie Starkz. She tried swinging her black bat at Mercedes but ended up missing, and the CEO just ran away. She ended up dropping her TBS Championship belt, which Watanabe picked up and brought along with her.

Mercedes has already threatened to call the cops, as she was almost assaulted, and her title belt was taken from her.

It is safe to say that Mercedes Moné may be in for a ride in 2025, as she has had no shortage of challengers for her TBS Championship. Should she come out on top and beat Momo Watanabe, who knows who'll step up to her next?

