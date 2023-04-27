Former WWE star must return after 3 years to join forces with Ricochet in Braun Strowman's absence

Braun Strowman & Ricochet are among the most popular WWE tag teams at the moment. However, the former suffered a concussion on the most recent episode of SmackDown. With that being the case, Triple H should bring back Erick Redbeard to help the high-flier.

Ricochet and Braun Strowman took on The Viking Raiders on SmackDown in a fiercely contested tag team match. During the bout, The Monster of All Monsters attempted to toss Ricochet onto their opponents but missed his mark.

The former WWE Universal Champion then tumbled out of the ring in an uncharacteristic fashion. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the former Wyatt Family member suffered a concussion and is expected to be out for some time.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Braun Strowman is currently out of action after suffering a concussion. There is no word yet how long he is expected out of action (PWInsider) Braun Strowman is currently out of action after suffering a concussion. There is no word yet how long he is expected out of action (PWInsider) https://t.co/iuh67384Sl

In Braun Strowman's absence, his former Wyatt Family teammate Erick Rowan, now known as Erick Redbeard, would be a great stand-in. Rowan was released from WWE in 2020 and has subsequently wrestled in various promotions, including AEW.

Despite a brief run with Tony Khan's promotion, he was involved in one of the most emotional angles in the company's history when he showed up on the Brodie Lee Celebration of Life episode of Dynamite to honor the late, great Brodie Lee. His last match for the company was in 2022, where he teamed up with Danhausen in a losing effort against The Gunn Club.

Erick is not under contract with any company, making him a viable signing for Triple H. Redbeard is a talented big man who knows how to work the style required by the Stamford-based promotion. With his historical ties to Strowman, they could also end up forming a faction when The Monster returns from his concussion.

Released WWE Superstar name-dropped several current stars, and Braun Strowman

Former WWE star Enzo Amore recently cut a fiery promo where he name-dropped several stars, including Braun Strowman, Erick Redbeard, Fandango, and Brian Pillman Jr.

The former Cruiserweight Champion called them out as opponents he's beaten in the past and also referred to himself as the "BOAT" (best of all time).

"Here's a list of people I've beat the s*** out of. 2 Cold Scorpio, Ace Austin, AJZ, Braun Strowman, Brian Pillman Jr., Bully Ray, Colt Cabana, (James) Ellsworth, Erick Rowan, Fandango, Fatu, Firestein, Jeff Hardly (Jeff Hardy), Jerry the Lawler – you're not a king, Jerry," said Enzo Amore. [00:02 - 00:22]

﻿

Enzo Amore was released several years back, and his long-time tag team partner Big Cass is currently signed to AEW.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes