Former WWE star to replace Will Ospreay as Swerve Strickland's partner at AEW All In? Exploring the chances 

By N.S Walia
Published Jun 27, 2025 08:15 GMT
Will Ospreay &amp; Swerve Strickland are top AEW stars (Image via AEW
Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland are top AEW stars (Image via AEW's YouTube)

AEW All In: Texas could be the stage of a major return of a top star who has been on a prolonged hiatus. He could enter the mix during a potential high-stakes match for the show as Swerve Strickland's partner, should his original ally, Will Ospreay, be removed from the bout.

The aforementioned star, who was a popular name in WWE, is none other than Keith Lee. The Limitless One has not been seen in AEW since December 2023. Interestingly, he was supposed to have a match with Swerve Strickland himself at the Worlds Collide event before it was scrapped due to an unknown injury.

In his latest update, Lee revealed that he was fine but did not have the power to make his comeback. Regardless, Keith Lee was a top attraction during his time in WWE NXT. However, things were not the same for him on either WWE's main roster or AEW.

As for the match for All In, Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay challenged The Young Bucks on the latest edition of Dynamite, which is yet to be made official. In the weeks leading up to the show, Ospreay could be taken out of commission by the ruthless EVPs and their influence, leaving Swerve Strickland without a tag team partner for All In.

Should that happen, Tony Khan could pave the way for Keith Lee's return at the premier event as Strickland's new ally. The duo could take down Matthew and Nicholas Jackson in the match, which could have significant implications for the company.

The Young Bucks have been challenged to put their AEW corporate titles on the line

On the June 25 edition of Dynamite, Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland threw out the challenge for a tag team match against The Young Bucks. However, Ospreay proposed raising the stakes and having them put their EVP titles on the line.

While The Bucks have not provided a clear answer so far, the match is expected to be made official. So, it will be exciting to see the events unfold leading up to AEW's biggest show of the year, which will take place on July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

