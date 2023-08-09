Former WWE star to return after 3 decades and join Rey Mysterio's LWO on SmackDown? Chances are high

Former WWE star could reshape Smackdown by joining Rey Mysterio's LWO faction. The star in question is none other than Konnan.

Konnan who is known for his prominent roles in WCW and the Mexican wrestling scene. He briefly appeared in WWE in 1992. In recent years, he made sporadic appearances in AEW, reuniting with LAX partners Santana and Ortiz in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Fast forward to 2023, and Konnan finds himself once again in the spotlight when he inducted friend Rey Mysterio into the WWE Hall of Fame showcasing their strong bond. Their history is well documented and this could led into a potential collaborations that could lie ahead.

Konnan's recent statement on his podcast also fuel speculation as he's open to joining Rey Mysterio's faction, LWO. This can led to a potential reunion between him and Mysterio.

After 30 years away from WWE, Konnan can be back to the promotion where he made his name and his experience could make him the perfect spokesperson for LWO. This could lead to faction becoming powerful and dominant, just like The Bloodline with Paul Heyman.

This could make SmackDown more exciting, with LWO led by Konnan with Rey Mysterio by his side.

Konnan compares AEW star to WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

Being compared to WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is a big deal for young wrestlers aiming to rise to the top. WCW icon Konnan recently bestowed this compliment on a rising AEW star El Hijo del Vikingo.

During an interview with Under The Ring, Konnan drew comparison between El Hijo del Vikingo and Rey Mysterio.

"The same thing that made guys like Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero, who I had the privilege of working with and bringing to AAA – these guys are guys that are very creative," Konnan said.

He contuined:

"What sets Vikingo apart is he invents stuff, he creates stuff like Rey Mysterio did and Psicosis did, that nobody else is doing and nobody else has thought of. You don't see anybody else doing it but him, and that really sets him apart from everybody else. There's always one or two or three guys that are a cut above the rest, and as far as creativity and excitement and just being different, Vikingo checks off all those boxes."

Only time will tell whether Vikingo will achieve the same success as Mysterio in his career.

Do you want to see Konnan join the LWO faction? Sound off in the comment section below.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here