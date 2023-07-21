Former WWE star to return after 7 years to replace  Raquel Rodriguez and face Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam? Looking at the hints

Is WWE hinting at a potential first-time-ever match involving Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam? There seems to be a possibility that Raquel Rodriguez could be replaced.

The one that could be the replacement is former AEW star Brandi Rhodes. The wife of The American Nightmare had never competed in WWE. After she departed from the company, she began to constantly wrestle in IMPACT Wrestling (then known as TNA).

The last time she stepped foot inside the squared circle as a competitor was on an episode of AEW Dark: Elevation back in January of last year.

Brandi Rhodes has been hinting at showing up on RAW to take on the Women's World Champion. The seeds were planted when Cody Rhodes was feuding with Dominik Mysterio.

The Stamford-based promotion has been teasing a match between The Eradicator and former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez. The two stars, while haven't had a match against each other on the main roster, have interacted on a few occasions.

This past Monday Night on RAW, Rhea Ripley attacked Rodriguez resulting in her getting injured. This attack proved fatal as later in the night, Liv Morgan and Rodriguez lost their Women's Tag Team Titles to Sony Deville and Chelsea Green.

This injury could be a way of keeping Rodriguez away from television for a long time, and she might return next year at the Rumble, win it, and then head to WrestleMania to challenge Rhea Ripley. Wrestling veteran Bill Apter is also convinced that the 32-year-old will be the one to dethrone The Eradicator.

But as far as SummerSlam goes, the Judgment Day member has no major opponent. Rhodes would be a perfect challenger as, firstly, there is a story between the two already, and secondly, it will be a fresh match.

Rhea Ripley helped Dominik Mysterio win his first singles title in WWE

On this week's WWE NXT, Dirty Dom was set to challenge Wes Lee for the North American Championship.

This was the main event of the night. As Lee was looking to end the match, both Finn Balor and Damian Priest showed up. The Prince was distracting the referee, and the Money In The Bank winner tried to attack the champion, but all Priest got in return was a Cardiac Kick.

As Lee was charging another Cardiac Kick to take out Dirty Dom, Ripley rushed in and attacked Wes Lee with her World Championship. This allowed Dominik to get the pinfall victory and win his first singles title in the promotion.

The new champion's first title defense will be at NXT Great American Bash against Mustafa Ali on July 30th.

Would you like to see Rhea Ripley and Brandi Rhodes wrestle each other at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.