Former WWE star to return to cost Gunther the 2024 Royal Rumble match? Looking at the chances

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 will be held at Tropicana Field, Florida, on January 27, 2024. With the highly anticipated event just around the corner, fans from all around the world have been speculating about every possible outcome of the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches.

Several top names like CM Punk and Cody Rhodes will be vying to win the bout. But one name who also vowed to go the distance was Gunther. The Intercontinental Champion will enter the Rumble with a sense of confidence due to his stellar performance in last year's match. He entered at number one and ended up being in the final two before getting eliminated by Cody Rhodes.

However, former WWE star Andrade El Idolo could throw a wrench into the Imperium leader's plans. Andrade has been heavily rumored to return to WWE after the expiry of his AEW contract following the Worlds End pay-per-view. The star was with World Wrestling Entertainment from 2015 to 2021.

Despite immense hype surrounding his AEW stint, the star's run was somehow underwhelming. He will look to brush aside that disappointment and make an impact upon potentially returning to WWE. One way to guarantee that all eyeballs are on him would be to attack and possibly eliminate the record-breaking champion in Gunther.

A feud between the two men would not only elevate their status within the company but would also be an enticing affair for those watching.

Jim Ross believes Andrade will sign with WWE

While speaking on Grilling JR, Ross postulated that the former AEW star could return to WWE. The veteran announcer was of the opinion that fans had not seen his ceiling yet and that it was unfortunate for AEW that they lost his services.

"We haven’t seen his ceiling yet, in my opinion. The guy’s really good, and losing him is unfortunate for AEW because he always gave quality work.... But if I were a betting man, I would certainly lean toward Andrade to be a WWE guy sooner than later. They’re doing a lot of nice things with their Latin athletes. He fits the bill there very well," Jim Ross said.

Andrade wrestled his last match against Miro at the 2023 Worlds End pay-per-view. It remains to be seen what is next for the talented star.

Do you think Andrade will surprise everyone by returning at the Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments section below.

