Former WWE star to return and interfere during Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions?

WWE's Night of Champions Premium Live Event takes place today in Saudi Arabia. One of the show's main events is the blockbuster rematch between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes. With the odds stacked against The American Nightmare, could he be on the verge of forcing a former superstar to return after seven years?

Brandi and Cody Rhodes took over the independent circuit after exiting WWE in 2016. The wrestling power couple would go on to be two of the building blocks for AEW. The Rhodes legacy is certainly in good hands as these two continue to blaze trails with everything that they do.

However, many fans have been wondering why Brandi has not been featured on TV since her husband's return to the company in 2022. The two are synonymous with one another, and Cody has made it very clear to the audience how important family is to him.

Brandi's absence might end soon, as her husband will need her more than ever this weekend. The Grandson of a Plumber will be entering the battlefield with The Beast Incarnate, and to make matters worse, he has a broken arm.

Cody's best chance at survival might be to call his wife for help. Having her interfere in the match to cost Lesnar the win will not only be a logical way to reintroduce her to the WWE Universe but also protect the mystique and aura surrounding The Beast Incarnate.

Whether this comes to fruition remains to be seen. Nonetheless, it makes sense to have someone who has been by Rhodes' side throughout his entire journey to help him finish the story.

Is Cody Rhodes cleared to compete at WWE Night of Champions?

This past Monday on RAW, Brock Lesnar viciously attacked Cody Rhodes with a keg and seemingly broke his arm. As if this wasn't bad enough, Lesnar later caught his adversary in a gruesome-looking Kimura lock, further damaging Rhodes' left arm.

Most people would admit defeat at this point. The American Nightmare, however, got more fired up than ever. He refused medical attention throughout the show, knowing that any doctor would rule him medically unfit to compete at Night of Champions. Even Triple H attempted to talk some sense into Rhodes, but he still refused.

This Friday on SmackDown, Michael Cole confirmed that Cody Rhodes will compete at the upcoming PLE. However, his back will most certainly be against the wall.

