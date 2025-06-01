Former WWE star to turn heel and join Jon Moxley's faction at AEW All In? Exploring potential twist

Jon Moxley will be defending his crown at AEW's upcoming stadium show, All In : Texas. A massive section of the company's viewers are rallying behind The One True King's opponent, Hangman Page, hoping that the latter will prevail in their showdown. However, the bout might end differently if one of the challenger's sworn rivals costs him the matchup and joins the ranks of The Death Riders - the talent in question being none other than former WWE superstar Swerve Strickland.
Last week on AEW Dynamite, 2025 Owen Hart Cup winner Adam Page promised his supporters that he will defeat Jon Moxley at All In in July and finally set free the All Elite Wrestling World Title from the briefcase it has been trapped in. However, The Cowboy's address was interrupted by the arrival of his arch-rival Swerve Strickland, who insinuated that the former member of The Elite has been in cahoots with The Young Bucks, citing the EVPs costing him his match against Mox at the Dynasty PPV as proof.
Although Page denied working with The Bucks, Strickland refused to believe him. Afterwards, when Will Ospreay arrived to make peace between the two men, and appealed to Swerve and Hangman to work together with him to take The Death Riders down, The Realest promptly rejected his plea. So opposed was Strickland to the idea of being on the same side as Page that he even came to fisticuffs with The Aerial Assassin for insisting on it backstage after Dynamite.
Last year, Page had been on a mission to ensure that Swerve Strickland lost the AEW World Championship and could not get it back. The self-proclaimed "Franchise" of All Elite Wrestling could be resolved to return the favour, and with that goal in mind, he could cost the Virginia-native his match against Jon Moxley at All In : Texas, launching the next chapter of their much-acclaimed rivalry. This could then lead to Swerve formally joining The Death Riders, or at least setting up an affiliation with the group.
AEW All In 2025 will host another high-stakes championship match
Jon Moxley vs Hangman Adam Page is not the only World Title match that has been announced for All In : Texas. Fans at Globe Life Field will witness another blockbuster encounter, pitting TBS Champion and 2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner Mercedes Mone against fan-favorite Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship.
The two stars exchanged words, and nearly came to blows, this past Wednesday on Dynamite. It remains to be seen whether The CEO or The Timeless One will walk out of Texas victorious on July 12.