Former WWE star to walk away from Jon Moxley's faction due to a shocking reason? Exploring the possibility

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Oct 06, 2025 10:39 GMT
The Death Riders is led by Jon Moxley. (Image via Marina Shafir
The Death Riders is led by Jon Moxley. (Image via Marina Shafir's Instagram)

Former WWE star Jon Moxley is the leader of The Death Riders. Apart from him, this faction consists of Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, Pac, and Daniel Garcia. The Death Riders were born from the ashes of Blackpool Combat Club last year. They are undoubtedly one of the most feared groups in all of wrestling.

Moxley's ally, Pac, was sidelined due to an injury for several months. He recently made a stunning return, and it looks like his loyalty to his leader is stronger than ever.

This week's Dyanamite is going to be a TV special called Title Tuesday. On the recent episode of Collision, the former Neville came face-to-face with The Conglomeration's Orange Cassidy. The English star challenged Cassidy for a match on Title Tuesday, and Freshly Squeezed accepted. The two stars have locked horns before, and their showdown will certainly deliver. Interestingly, the former WWE star might leave The Death Riders after this match.

Orange Cassidy might defeat Pac clean this week, which will result in the latter getting frustrated and leaving Moxley's group. This would officially begin his babyface arc. Furthermore, the former Neville's departure from The Death Riders could trigger a deadly feud between him and The Purveyor of Violence.

Former WWE star Pac said that he is going to release his pent-up frustration on Orange Cassidy

In the challenge issued by Pac on Collision, he said that he has a lot of pent-up frustration because of his six months of absence from wrestling. Furthermore, he intends to take it all out on the 41-year-old.

"Six months, Orange. Six months of pent-up frustration, and I thought to myself, who better to take it out on than my old nemesis, Orange Cassidy. So, a proposal. A challenge, if you like." said the former WWE star. [H/T: All Elite Wrestling's official website]

Pac is a worthy AEW World Title contender, and hopefully, Tony Khan will make him champion someday. Only time will tell what the future holds for him.

Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

Edited by Debangshu Nath
