AEW issues an official statement after 34-year-old star claims he got "tricked" for big match

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 06, 2025 09:41 GMT
AEW's statment ahead of upcoming match (Source-X)

An official statement has been issued by AEW after a former World Tag Team Champion expressed displeasure with his upcoming match. The star also said that he got tricked into the upcoming match.

The 34-year-old AEW star, Anthony Bowens is not pleased with the idea of teaming with Max Caster again. Bowens and Caster went their separate ways earlier this year, but had to cross each other's paths multiple times. They seemed to have been on the same page after Jerry Lynn intervened recently, and the duo teamed up for a match on Collision as well.

However, Anthony Bowens has made it clear that he only reunited with Caster due to Jerry Lynn. This Saturday on Collision: Homecoming, Bowens and Caster have been announced for yet another tag match against Big Bill and Bryan Keith. Taking to X, The Pride of Pro Wrestling claimed that he had been tricked into teaming with Max Caster again:

"I just realized, I've been tricked into this sh*t again. WTFFF" Bowens wrote.

Reacting to Anthony Bowens' displeasure regarding the tag match on Collision, All Elite Wrestling issued a statement that Bowens will team with Caster whether he likes it or not:

"Whether he likes it or not, @Bowens_Official will team up with @PlatinumMax once again to face @TheCaZXL + @BountyKeith at #AEWCollision on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMAX, THIS SATURDAY!"
AEW star urged Tony Khan to cancel an upcoming match

The AEW star, Anthony Bowens, seemingly has no interest in teaming with Max Caster for a tag match against Big Bill and Bryan Keith on Collision this Saturday. Bowens also urged Tony Khan to cancel the match with a message on X:

"Hey @TonyKhan! I saw today is your off day! I was wondering…during your down time…could you take a second to cancel this match happening next Saturday night on Collision?? Thanks! Go Jags tomorrow night! DUVAAAAAAALLLL - Your Pride," Bowens wrote.

As of now, the match is set to take place on Collision as planned. It will be interesting to see if Tony listens to Bowens' request.

