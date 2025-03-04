Former WWE stars to officially turn heel and attack The Hurt Syndicate at AEW Revolution? Looking at the chances

The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are set to defend their AEW World Tag Team Title against The Outrunners at AEW Revolution. The pay-per-view will take place on March 9, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Ad

Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum defeated Murder Machines (Brian Cage and Lance Archer) on AEW Dynamite last week to earn a shot at the World Tag Team Title. On March 9, fans could witness FTR turn heel and attack the champions at Revolution.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been away from the tag team title picture for some time. They teased a heel turn on last week's edition of Collision. Therefore, they might target The Hurt Syndicate at AEW Revolution to make a massive statement.

Ad

Trending

The reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions have been getting good reactions from fans. Hence, the abovementioned angle could also provide a perfect opportunity for their face turn, which is something viewers have been clamoring to witness.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While the abovementioned angle seems intriguing, it is mere speculation at this point.

The Hurt Syndicate's MVP gave a valuable piece of advice to The Outrunners

During The Outrunners' match with Murder Machines, The Hurt Syndicate provided a distraction to help Magnum and Floyd secure the title shot on AEW Dynamite.

Following their victory, Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum caught up with Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP to discuss their upcoming match at AEW Revolution. The popular duo informed the champions that they had their eyes on the prize.

Ad

MVP reminded The Outrunners of his faction's sheer dominance and power. The former WWE star advised the challengers to prepare themselves for the high-stakes contest at Revolution.

The Hurt Syndicate's members have shown interest in breaking up the team to focus on their singles careers in AEW. Could Revolution mark the end of their reign as World Tag Team Champions? Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.