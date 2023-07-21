Former WWE Superstar details her biggest challenge in AEW after making the jump

AEW has notably snatched some of the biggest former WWE Superstars since they opened their doors in 2019. But how many coped from the bat? According to Saraya, the adjustment was difficult.

The Anti-Diva is still best known for her monumental run in NXT, followed by her main roster WWE debut, where she dethroned AJ Lee on her first match. Sadly, her career came to a sudden halt when she was injured in 2018, leaving her future in doubt.

During an interview with Inside the Ropes, Saraya revealed that she was nervous about debuting in the promotion after her career-ending injury.

"It's probably because, you know, again, coming back from a career-ending injury - mentally, it was really difficult on me," Saraya said. "I was just extremely nervous and I was in this new world of AEW and, you know, I didn't have the confidence. I didn't think I was what I used to be, so I had a lot of self-doubt about myself." (H/T WrestlingINC)

AEW All In will take place shortly in Saraya's home country, and while her match is yet to be announced, Britt Baker has already made her intentions clear. According to the former Women's Champion, she wants to "pin her in front of her mom" at the monumental pay-per-view.

Today, Saraya doesn't doubt that she belongs in AEW

While she seems to have come into her own today, Saraya's first promo was notably so bad that it resulted in mass online ridicule. This notably affected the star at first, but today she has a much different story to tell.

The Anti-Diva continued in the same interview and explained how she feels more confident today compared to her early days in the promotion.

"Now I feel like I completely have my confidence back. No one can hold me back now. I'm surrounded by a wonderful group of girls who want the best for me, too, which is really, really sweet." (H/T WrestlingINC)

Saraya notably has aspirations to capture the Women's Championship before eventually officially retiring, and she doesn't mind going through her friend, Toni Storm. Could the Anti-Diva soon capture gold in All Elite Wrestling? Only time will tell.

