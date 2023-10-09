Former WWE Superstar hopes to be signed by AEW within a year

AEW has continuously added more and more stars to its roster, especially those who once found themselves in WWE. Now veteran pro wrestler Silas Young recently expressed interest in being signed to the promotion.

The 44-year-old is best known for his lengthy tenure with Ring of Honor, where he also became the promotion's World Champion. Additionally, he had a brief stint in WWE and recently competed a few times in All Elite Wrestling.

During a recent interview with Developmentally Speaking, Silas Young praised All Elite Wrestling for how he was handled:

"I’m still working pretty regularly, still doing shows, almost every weekend. I’ve been lucky enough to do some stuff with AEW and basically, every time they bring me there, they put me in a good position, they give me a good match."

"So, it’s been good, you know? I hope honestly that the next few months to a year, that it turns into a job." (22:45 onward).

The last time Silas Young competed in the promotion he was shockingly squashed by Powerhouse Hobbs. It remains to be seen if AEW will sign him or not, but at this rate it seems like he has a good relationship with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Katsuhiko Nakajima recently commented on AEW's rumored interest in him

While stars like Silas Young are hoping to be acquired by the promotion, it seems like Tony Khan has his sights set elsewhere. During the WrestleDream media scrum, Khan expressed interest in picking up the veteran.

In a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, Nakajima revealed that while he is leaving Pro Wrestling NOAH, if he was going to America, fans would've known by now:

"[I’m looking for] scenery that cannot be seen or felt in NOAH. For example, if I were to go to WWE or AEW, I would have already announced it. Then you can graduate cleanly. Nothing was decided, so I didn’t hold a press conference and announced it on social media." (H/T: Tokyo Sports).

Katsuhiko Nakajima could just be playing along to make his debut and have some mystery about it, but only time will tell. Either way, if he does end up signing with All Elite Wrestling, he'll still have a doorway into NJPW if he would like to travel back to Japan.