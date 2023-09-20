Former WWE Superstar to make AEW debut and help Saraya retain her title at Dynamite: Grand Slam? Exploring the possibility

Saraya will make her AEW Women's World Championship for the first time this week on the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite. But could The Anti-Diva get a bit of help from a debuting former WWE Superstar?

The AEW Women's World Champion will defend her title against her Outcasts stablemate Toni Storm, who won a four-way match last week to book her ticket to Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 20th.

Saraya and Storm haven't been on the same page recently, with Storm's abrupt change in character prompting some to speculate that The Outcasts would break up at Grand Slam. But just because Storm is leaving the group doesn't mean the AEW Women's World Champion is going into the bout without a plan.

Expand Tweet

That plan could come in the form of Mandy Rose. The former NXT Women's Champion is a close personal friend of Saraya. Rose recently teased on her Instagram story that she will be a free agent in the near future.

God's Greatest Creation was the AEW Women's Champion's teammate in WWE as part of the Absolution stable. She even teamed up with the former Paige in the match that forced her into an early retirement in 2017.

With the friction between The Outcasts ready to reach a volatile level at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Toni Storm might need to be careful as she could be the first woman to get kicked out of the heel faction.

Saraya will celebrate her one-year anniversary on the AEW this week

The Grand Slam editions of AEW Dynamite and Rampage are always full of surprises. In recent years, stars like Homicide, The Great Muta, and UFC star Jorge Masvidal have shown up to huge responses from the crowd, but no one got a louder pop than Saraya did in 2022.

The former WWE Divas Champion made her shocking debut at last year's Grand Slam edition of Dynamite following the AEW Women's World Championship match between Toni Storm, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Serena Deeb, and Athena.

Expand Tweet

AEW's return to Arthur Ashe Stadium will mean that Saraya will be celebrating her one-year anniversary on the All Elite Wrestling roster, and given that she's walking into the event as a top champion in the company, it's safe to say that she's had a very successful year.

Who do you think will leave New York as the AEW Women's Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.