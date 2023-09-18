Former WWE Superstar to make AEW return after 1110 days and confront Jon Moxley on Dynamite: Grand Slam? Looking at the tease

If recent hints are any true, AEW's Grand Slam event might just deliver one of the biggest shocks in recent memory. Former WWE Superstar, Matt Cardona, could return to the promotion after 1110 days to confront Jon Moxley.

Cardona was released from his WWE contract in 2020 due to budget cuts. Since then, he has carved out a successful career on the independent wrestling circuit. He's held multiple titles and earned the moniker of "Indy God" for his incredible performances.

After Cardona's victory over Homicide at the House of Glory show, he was attacked by the AEW star Mike Santana. Matt sent a clear message, post show to Santana, hinting at a possible appearance this week on AEW Grand Slam.

But what truly adds intrigue to this potential return is Matt Cardona's history with Jon Moxley. In 2021, Cardona was ambushed and defeated by Moxley, who snatched his GCW World title. Recently, the former WWE Superstar had also stated that Moxley has been ducking him.

Now, with Moxley set to defend his AEW International Championship against Rey Fenix at Grand Slam, Cardona's tease of showing up could mean a dramatic showdown between old rivals.

Matt Cardona could emerge as the next opponent for Jon Moxley's International Championship. If this teaser turns into reality, it could be a great moment for Tony Khan's promotion.

Matt Cardona says he wants to face Jon Moxley for the AEW International Championship

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona is one of the top names on the independent wrestling scene, having carved his path through AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, GCW, and NWA.

Cardona recently took to Twitter and claimed that Moxley still owes him a title shot, hinting that he could challenge for the International Championship.

With Moxley set to defend his title this week on Dynamite at Grand Slam, it will be interesting to see if Cardona makes an appearance on the show.

