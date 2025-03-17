Former WWE Superstar is quickly becoming the Hulk Hogan of AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling. However, he's also one of the most controversial ones. AEW star Cope (FKA Edge) could be turning into the All Elite version of The Immortal.

Cope left WWE and signed with AEW in 2023. The veteran immediately got in line for a TNT Title shot against Christian Cage. He went on to win the title two times before suffering a horrific injury at last year's Double or Nothing PPV. Since his return, The Rated-R Superstar has been featured in the AEW World Championship program against Jon Moxley, and he may even win the title this week on Dynamite, where he will battle The One True King in a Street Fight.

Many have pointed out how Cope has maintained a top position in the Jacksonville-based company since his debut, winning more matches than he should have. This has sparked comparisons between the erstwhile Edge and Hulk Hogan.

Cope hardly loses his matches

WWE Hall of Famer Cope has locked horns with many stars in All Elite Wrestling. He has competed against Malakai Black, Buddy Mathews, Wheeler Yuta, Dante Martin, and more since 2023.

Surprisingly, the veteran has won every single one of these matches. Other bouts have either ended in disqualifications or were multi-man matches. This proves how Cope has the upper hand in the majority of his matches in the Jacksonville-based company.

Cope main-events most AEW shows

Since signing with All Elite Wrestling, the former WWE Champion has been put in many main events of the company's shows. As TNT Champion, he headlined tons of Dynamite and Collision. The veteran was also in the main event of the recent AEW Revolution PPV against world champion Jon Moxley.

This has led fans to believe that Cope is seemingly taking away spots from younger talents like MJF, Daniel Garcia, Will Ospreay, and more.

The former WWE Champion seemingly has some backstage pull

Hulk Hogan was often criticized during his career for allegedly having creative control. The Hulkster allegedly used to refuse to put over several talents.

This might also be the case with WWE Hall of Famer Cope in All Elite Wrestling. The Rated-R Superstar rarely loses matches. Notably, Tony Khan has been vocal about how much he appreciates the 51-year-old. Hence, it wouldn't be surprising if Khan had given some creative control to the Canadian to protect his character.

We will have to wait and see if Tony Khan puts the AEW World Championship on Cope in the upcoming edition of Dynamite.

