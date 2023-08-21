Former WWE Superstar could snub AEW and return for a mega match against Logan Paul at WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 could see a surprising return of former WWE Superstar RVD. He could be snubbing AEW for a match against Logan Paul at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Rob Van Dam lost his match against Jack Perry for the FTW Championship on the August 9th edition of Dynamite in his debut match. It was reported by PWInsider that his deal with AEW is a short-term deal, and he was only scheduled for one match against Perry.

However, WWE is currently advertising Rob Van Dam as part of the WrestleMania 40 weekend packages in Philadelphia, the home of ECW. Could this lead to a potential return for him? If his AEW stint is indeed short-lived, the door might swing open for a return to WWE. And it could be a comeback that sets the stage for an electrifying showdown.

And who better for RVD to face than Logan Paul? Recently, RVD has said that he would be interested in facing The Maverick in a match, and considering his availability during WrestleMania 40 weekend, this matchup has the potential to become a reality.

Logan Paul made his wrestling debut at WrestleMania 38 and has quickly become a major star. He has had matches with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Ricochet, and The Miz. His quick success in WWE shows how impressive his wrestling journey has been.

With RVD's interest in facing him and him being available during WrestleMania 40, it remains to be seen whether he will make his return to WWE, but it is certainly a possibility.

Former WWE personality shares his thoughts on RVD's AEW debut

Former WWE SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long expressed his joy for Rob Van Dam's recent AEW debut.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast with Mac Davis, Long expressed his positive feelings about RVD's AEW appearance and the match's outcome.

"I think he'll be all right, man. I'm just happy for him, just to see him get another chance in the business, you know, get a chance to get back on TV and get going again, man. I think that's great for Rob, man. Congratulations to him," Long said. [10:30 - 10:42]

With RVD's short-term deal with Tony Khan's promotion, it remains uncertain when he will return to compete in his next match.

