"How about Logan Paul?" - Hall of Famer ready to return for his first WWE match in 9 years

Logan Paul's ascent through the rankings in WWE has been nothing short of amazing. The multifaceted YouTuber-turned-pro wrestling phenom has drawn the attention of fans around the world, including one Hall of Famer who recently entertained the idea of a match against The Maverick.

Rob Van Dam has basically done all there is to do in the world of professional wrestling. Yet, he is still finding new ways to capture the imagination of his supporters. His recent outing against Jack Perry in AEW proved that at 52 years old, he still has what it takes to perform at the highest level.

So, when he was asked about a possible return to WWE, RVD did not shut down the idea entirely. In an interview with Denise Salcedo, the ECW legend was asked if he had anyone specific he would want to step in the ring with should he return to his former employer.

"How about Logan Paul?" Van Dam responded.

The prospect of these two super-athletes going toe-to-toe in the squared circle is extremely exciting, although only time will tell whether it comes to fruition.

With his last WWE match occurring way back in 2014, Logan Paul might just be the perfect candidate to welcome The Whole F'n Show back to the Stamford-based promotion.

Logan Paul set to return to boxing

While his pro wrestling career continues to reach new heights, Logan Paul's boxing career has taken a back seat as of late. But that is set to change when he laces up the gloves and steps into the ring with fellow controversial personality Dillon Danis.

Many are giving Paul the edge in this bout due to his experience in the sport, whereas Danis is primarily a jiu-jitsu specialist. That does not mean he should be taken lightly, though. Danis has been practicing martial arts for most of his life and has worked with the likes of Conor McGregor.

Elsewhere on the card for the October 14th event is the high-profile bout between Tommy Fury and KSI.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here