Seth Rollins' title reign could be in jeopardy if former WWE Champion returns to the ring after 9 years

Seth Rollins is riding high as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion on RAW.

However, the Architect has a constant target on his back as Damian Priest is always lurking around him carrying his Money in the Bank briefcase.

Rollins last defended his gold when he faced his arch-rival Finn Balor at SummerSlam in Detroit. The cracks in the Judgment Day have grown ever since, with The Prince holding Priest responsible for his loss. His protege JD McDonagh has asserted that the briefcase is coming between the Judgment Day members.

Mr. Money in the Bank might want to hold off on his potential cash-in until the situation between the two men settles down. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins has found his next challenger in Shinsuke Nakamura.

The Japanese star shockingly turned heel on The Visionary to end things on last week's RAW on a cliffhanger. No offense to Nakamura, but he seems to be a filler feud for The Aerialist en route to Payback next month.

WWE needs to line up credible opponents for Seth Rollins as 2023 draws closure. The company could bring back Rob Van Dam, who recently defied his age during his AEW in-ring debut against Jungle Boy.

Expand Tweet

Given RVD is still a free agent, Triple H would love to lure the stalwart away from AEW amid their talks.

Despite making sporadic appearances for the company in recent years, RVD has yet to have his last hurrah under the WWE banner.

Why Rob Van Dam would be a perfect challenger for Seth Rollins?

For those living under the proverbial rock, RVD hadn't wrestled for WWE since 2014. His last televised match was surprisingly against Seth Rollins in a losing effort on an episode of SmackDown.

The two men have wrestled each other on five occasions, with The Visionary winning four of them on TV. The 52-year-old holds a lackluster win over Rollins on Main Event.

Expand Tweet

RVD and Rollins can easily rekindle their saga if Hunter pulls the trigger on this blockbuster feud. The stakes couldn't be any higher, considering the World Heavyweight Championship would be on the line.

Rob Van Dam doesn't necessarily have to win the championship, but he can pose a threat to Rollins' fairytale run.

Imagine the WWE Hall of Famer passing the torch to The Architect before riding off into the sunset. This could become one of the most memorable moments in WWE history.

Would you like to see RVD vs. Seth Rollins one more time? Sound off in the comments section below.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here