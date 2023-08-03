When was Rob Van Dam's last WWE in-ring appearance? What you might have forgotten!

WWE and ECW legend Rob Van Dam is loved by wrestling fans for the sheer entertainment he provided throughout his career. Making his wrestling debut in 1990, Van Dam had one of the most memorable runs of his career with WWE. But while the beginning of his tenure with the Stamford-based promotion was great, the ending was not.

In his last match for WWE, Van Dam took on current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on SmackDown. The match took place a few days after the 52-year-old had defeated Rollins on Main Event. While that was a momentum booster for Van Dam, it did not work out, as Rollins won the match on the blue brand.

Van Dam hasn't wrestled for WWE since then. However, he has continued making appearances, showing up for the RAW Reunion in 2019 and even being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021. Earlier this year, Van Dam was also seen announcing the WWE Draft.

Overall, Rob Van Dam has had a legendary career in wrestling. While he has achieved more than what most set their sights on in this business, Van Dam does not seem to be done. The former WWE Champion continues to wrestle on the independent circuit and most recently made his AEW debut to set up a potential match against Jack Perry.

Rob Van Dam said he is not finished with his WWE career

Earlier this year, Rob Van Dam informed WWE officials that he would be available to compete in the Royal Rumble. While that did not happen, it showed how eager RVD was to continue competing. Later during a podcast, the 52-year-old himself confirmed that he has no plans of retiring.

During his appearance on the 1 Of A Kind podcast, Van Dam revealed there was a time he wanted to retire. However, he added that he does not think he will at this point. Van Dam mentioned that he did not want to retire and later make a comeback like 'everybody else does.' The 52-year-old said:

"I used to think I was going to retire a few years ago," Van Dam said. "I haven't put a lot of thought into it. I just kind of figured semi-retired and I would probably just not pick up bookings anymore eventually or whatever, but now I don't think I ever will. Why bother? I’ll probably be like Dory Funk Jr and just never retire."

He further continued:

"As much as I pride myself on being genuine and honest and I like to set an example by the way I live, I wouldn't want to retire and then come back two years later and wrestle again like everybody does."

While the chances of watching Rob Van Dam compete in WWE and other top promotions might be slim, it is heartwarming to see his dedication to the business. Considering so many legends made their returns to the Stamford-based promotion, it will be interesting to see if Van Dam follows the same path.

