Former WWE Tag Team Champions to reunite after 4 years to dethrone Finn Balor and Damian Priest? Possibility explored

WWE Superstars Finn Balor and Damian Priest are part of The Judgement Day. The faction has some of the most 'over' wrestlers as its members, including Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. They aren't just popular, they also have gold. Ripley is the World Women's Champion, while Balor and Priest are Tag Team Champions. The Punisher even has the Money in the Bank contract in his possession.

With every wrestler vying for the gold, some superstars may have an eye on the Tag Team Championship. One particular superstar who might want to add some more gold to his resume is none other than Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE in 2022 and has since been red-hot. The American Nightmare is currently in a feud with The Rock and Roman Reigns. He will face the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania. However that goes, he might still have a taste for the Tag Team Championship.

Now, to achieve this, Rhodes will need a tag team partner, which means he will need to rope in an ally whom he can trust and rely on. Fortunately, The American Nightmare doesn't need to go too far for this as he can call in his half-brother, the legendary Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust).

Rhodes' contract with AEW is finishing up sometime in 2024. There have been rumors that he has re-signed with AEW. But with the likes of CM Punk opening the gates for a WWE return for wrestlers currently with AEW, Dustin should be a shoo-in, given that the has also performed for decades in WWE.

Former WWE Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and Cody Rhodes have another big match possibility as well

Dustin and Cody have worked together as a tag team, as Goldust and Stardust back in 2014 to 2015. If the half-brothers do decide to return unite, they can also quickly get into a feud with The Rock and Roman Reigns as a tag team, given the animosity that's now been created between The American Nightmare, The People's Champ, and The Tribal Chief.

The premise of that is simple: If Roman's family is helping him, Cody's family can do the same, too. After the culmination of this storyline, the tag team of the half-brothers might break, paving the way for one last Dustin Rhodes run in the Stamford-based company.

What do you think? Will Dustin Rhodes return? Let us know in the comments section below.