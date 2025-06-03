Former WWE United States Champion to show up in AEW as Hurt Syndicate's 5th member? Exploring the possibility

A former WWE Superstar could show up in AEW as the new member of The Hurt Syndicate. The star is potentially leaving the Stamford-based promotion soon after recent reports of his departure.

The Hurt Syndicate has been a dominant force ever since its formation in AEW. With MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin already being the top members of the group, MJF was recently announced as the official member of the faction as well. Meanwhile, former United States Champion, Carlito, could also be introduced as the fifth member.

While Carlito is currently signed with WWE, it was recently reported that his contract is coming up and will not be renewed. Ahead of his exit from the Stamford-based promotion, Shelton Benjamin recently shared a picture with Carlito on social media, hinting at his addition to The Hurt Syndicate.

Carlito was a part of the Judgment Day faction for months and was trying to fit in with the group. The aforementioned scenario can be repeated with Carlito trying to fit in with the Hurt Syndicate.

It could bring about a comedic angle to The Hurt Syndicate, helping them add more depth to their on-screen personas, considering Carlito's amazing comic skills. It will be interesting to see if Carlito will be going All Elite following his expected departure from the Stamford-based promotion.

Former WWE stars retained the AEW World Tag Team Titles with the help of MJF

Former WWE stars, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley of The Hurt Syndicate retained their titles recently. At Double or Nothing 2025, the duo defeated Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship with some help from the new Syndicate member, MJF.

Lashley and Benjamin have been dominating the AEW tag team division ever since capturing the World Tag Team Titles months ago. Fans will have to wait and see who will be the next challengers for the Syndicate.

