Former WWE Universal Champion to shake up AEW with a blockbuster debut at Forbidden Door 2023?

The second edition of the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view is just around the corner. The event has a loaded card with 14 matches booked in total, including four announced for the pre-show.

All Elite Wrestling stars like MJF, Chris Jericho, Sting, Bryan Danielson, and more are set to be in action against NJPW stalwarts like Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tetsuya Naito, and Kazuchika Okada. The wide array of in-ring styles at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto will undoubtedly enthrall fans across the globe.

But what if, apart from the high-quality action inside the squared circle, a legendary name makes his presence felt at Forbidden Door 2023? We are talking about former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg.

Da Man has been heavily rumored to be joining the Jacksonville-based promotion ever since his WWE contract expired. There was even some speculation about Goldberg being Sting and Darby Allin's mystery partner for the event, but that didn't quite happen.

Nevertheless, the 56-year-old legend could be slotted in a few storylines in All Elite Wrestling. He could be involved in the six-person bout where Sting, Allin, and Naito take on Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki. Goldberg has history with both The Icon and The Ocho, and him aligning with either star would instantly draw eyeballs.

Another way to introduce the WWE legend to the AEW audience would be to have him confront the promotion's world champion, MJF. The Devil is set to face Hiroshi Tanahashi and will most likely emerge victorious. But what if Goldberg confronts him after the bout and lays out a challenge for the world title at All In?

MJF's AEW World title reign has been a bit underwhelming to fans, but The Salt of the Earth defeating Da Man at Wembley Stadium could be a way to rectify some of the lackluster booking. Ultimately, Goldberg debuting in Tony Khan's company will bring mainstream attention to the product and will be beneficial in the long run.

Former WWE Superstar wants to face Goldberg at AEW All In 2023

Former Intercontinental Champion Ryback has teased facing Goldberg multiple times in recent weeks.

While speaking on the Roundtable of Pro Wrestling podcast, he again brought up the topic and felt that AEW All In could be a perfect setting for the bout.

“I want for me, for everything I got going on and everything with the WWE that has happened – for me, getting media for this. TV appearances, media appearances, so I can tell my story and tell this story properly – I think that’s hard to do. You heard the talk of doing it in Israel on pay-per-view. I think that’s fine. I understand that, and I’m not against that, but I do think it’s better served for him. I think it would be better done in AEW All In if it’s something that could be done and worked out.”

It will be interesting to see if the blockbuster clash between Goldberg and Ryback takes place under the AEW banner.

