Free agent should choose WWE over AEW to face Seth Rollins, student vs teacher feud is a possibility

Seth Rollins is currently reigning as the World Heavyweight Champion, and this has put a massive target on his back. News recently broke that Zicky Dice has become a free agent, and due to their history, the star should choose WWE over AEW.

Rollins notably trained Dice to become a pro wrestler, which is something the star isn't shy to bring up. Zicky is best known for his NWA run where he became the World Television Champion. The star was recently signed to IMPACT Wrestling but has officially parted ways with the promotion, opening the door to a WWE debut.

During an interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp in February this year, Zicky Dice expressed how he'd be open to facing Seth Rollins at some point, noting that it would be "bound to happen."

"You want to talk about teacher versus student? Here’s a scoop for you—oh, Rollins, nice tailor. Where’d you find him, huh? You find him through my little flip book, my little phone numbers, huh? You going through my stuff, Rollins? Huh?" Dice said. "It’s all right. It’s bound to happen. Teacher versus student, writes itself. One day, somewhere, somehow it will happen," [H/T: Fightful]

It remains to be seen if Seth Rollins will be reunited with his student, but based on this earlier interview, Zicky believes it will happen sooner or later. While he could still decide to jump to AEW instead, debuting in WWE could provide fans with a multi-layered story they never knew they wanted.

Seth Rollins seemingly paid homage to the late Jay Briscoe after his match at WWE SuperShow

While The Briscoes never made their debuts in WWE, across their careers they both faced many of the top names in the industry today. Seth Rollins is no different, as he faced Jay Briscoe many times in ROH while he was still known as Tyler Black.

WWE SuperShow recently took place in Salisbury, Maryland, the hometown of The Briscoes. Shortly after his bout, Rollins took to social media to note how emotional it was, and used the brothers' well-known catchphrase, "Reach for the sky."

"Emotional night. Thank you #WWESalisbury #reachforthesky" Rollins tweeted.

Jay's untimely death shocked the industry, and in the months since, many wrestlers have revealed just how far his reach went in pro wrestling. Hopefully, in time, his legacy will be recognized, especially when names like Seth Rollins still pay homage to him.

