Seth Rollins "emotional" after recent WWE event; refers to the 6-month anniversary of Jay Briscoe passing away

Seth Rollins recently admitted to having an emotional night at the latest WWE SuperShow in Salisbury, Maryland – the home of late wrestler Jay Briscoe who sadly passed away on January 17, 2023.

The Architect shared a close bond with Briscoe from their days together in Ring of Honor. Rollins said he earned his first ROH contract after wrestling Jay Briscoe. The reigning World Heavyweight Champion honored his friend at a recent WWE event on the six-month anniversary of his untimely passing.

Following the show, Seth Rollins took to Twitter and described his night as "emotional." He thanked the fans and ended his post with Jay Briscoe's iconic catchphrase, "Reach for the sky."

At the WWE SuperShow in Salisbury, Seth Rollins put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Finn Balor. The Visionary defeated The Judgment Day star to retain his gold.

He received a standing ovation from an equally emotional audience. Rollins' post was flooded with heartfelt replies from Jay Briscoe's fans as they joined The Architect in remembering a pro wrestling gem.

Seth Rollins busted open in a recent title defense at WWE SuperShow

On Saturday night, Seth Rollins retained his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor at a SuperShow in Fairfax, Virginia. Although The Visionary picked up a hard-fought victory, pictures from the event revealed that he was busted open during the intense title bout.

The images of Rollins bleeding after the match went viral on social media platforms, raising potential injury concerns among his fans. While The Architect has not shared details of his wound, his recent bout has assured the WWE Universe that the fighting champion is clear to compete.

But it definitely needs a stipulation.

As per the latest backstage reports, Seth Rollins will seemingly put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2023. There is also the added threat of Mr. Money in the Bank, Damian Priest.

Rollins initially hoped to exploit the growing differences between Balor and Priest, but the two Judgment Day members have seemingly reconciled. It will be interesting to see how The Visionary tackles The Judgment Day problem on RAW as we move closer to SummerSlam.

