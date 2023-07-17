WWE SuperShow Results: Match cut short after wrestler suffers injury; another injured star's partner interferes in title match (Salisbury, 7/16)

WWE visited Salisbury for their live event tonight and things didn't go to plan, as there was a massive injury that saw a match cut short. Bayley's injury was the biggest topic of discussion. Meanwhile, there were multiple other matches on the night as well, with several titles on the line.

Let's take a look at the results from the night right here.

The show had an unfortunate injury, with Bayley injured during the Women's Championship match. She collapsed in the ring holding her knee. Referee Jessica Carr threw up the X-sign immediately after and medical personnel attended her. She had to be helped to the back as well. The match was cut short with Asuka getting the roll-up win.

As reported by Lock Results, The World Heavyweight Championship was on the line again between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor. Despite his best attempts, Balor was not able to get the win as Seth defeated the Judgment Day star once again.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley was put in a rough spot when she faced Natalya. She was put in the Sharpshooter for quite a while and fans were certain that she would tap out, but in the end, she was able to get away with the win.

Meanwhile, AJ Styles won his match against Austin Theory via DQ when Kit Wilson interfered. This turned the match into a tag team bout, with Karl Anderson joining Styles to battle Theory and Wilson. This came after Elton Prince was injured with a separated shoulder over the weekend.

The full results from the WWE Supershow can be seen below

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) defeated Matt Riddle and Chad Gable

WWE United States Championship Match: AJ Styles defeated Austin Theory (c) via DQ after Kit Wilson interfered

AJ Styles and Karl Anderson defeated Austin Theory and Kit Wilson

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) defeated Natalya

Cody Rhodes defeated Dominik Mysterio

Omos defeated Akira Tozawa

WWE Women's Championship Match: Asuka (c) defeated Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Bayley, after Bayley suffered an injury.

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) defeated Finn Balor

We at Sportskeeda wish Bayley a swift recovery.

