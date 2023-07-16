"Is that from the neck?" - WWE fans worried as Seth Rollins says 'IDGAF' after being busted open in title match

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was busted open during his latest title defense at a WWE SuperShow. Hence, many fans are worried about their 'favorite fighting champion.'

The Architect put his gold on the line against Finn Balor in a grueling main event at the show held in Fairfax, Virginia. The two superstars have been involved in an intense title feud on RAW over the past couple of months. Balor also challenged Seth Rollins for the title at Money in the Bank 2023 but couldn't dethrone the champion.

However, The Judgment Day member made The Architect bleed in their latest in-ring encounter for the World Heavyweight Championship. Although Rollins eventually retained his title against Balor, the latter made a statement with his recent performance in the title bout against his long-time rival.

A fan shared pictures from Seth Rollins' post-match celebration in which The Architect had blood on his neck, shoulders, and chest. The RAW Superstar reshared the post with the caption, "BLOOD. SWEAT. TEARS. IDGAF."

The WWE Universe grew concerned as the graphic pictures of Seth Rollins bleeding after the title match went viral on Twitter. Fans rushed to flood the replies with best wishes for Rollins and hailed him as a "true fighting champion."

Many were troubled to see blood on his neck underneath his beard. WWE fans were equally curious about the title match against Balor and impressed with Rollins' dedication.

Here's how fans reacted to Seth Rollins dismissing his wounds after being busted open in the latest title defense at a WWE SuperShow:

Seth Rollins fires shots at Roman Reigns over the differences in their WWE schedules

The Architect has been one of the top babyfaces in the company for the better part of the year, earning the right to be the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion after Triple H reintroduced the title. He has since defended his gold multiple times, in contrast to Roman Reigns, who has kept his title defenses and television appearances sporadic in his current title reign.

During his latest appearance on the Out of Character podcast, Rollins took a dig at Reigns and called him out for not doing enough as a champion. The Architect said there wouldn't be a need for a 'secondary championship' if The Tribal Chief did what Rollins is doing with his title, i.e., defending it regularly.

The Visionary will look to keep his focus on Finn Balor, as the latter is rumored to challenge Rollins for the title at WWE SummerSlam next month. It will be interesting to see if The Judgment Day could have a heavier influence on this feud now that Balor and Mr. Money in the Bank Damian Priest have resolved their differences.