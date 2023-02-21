"Teacher versus student, writes itself" - IMPACT star thinks match against WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is bound to happen

WWE star Seth Rollins alongside his friend Mark Brave runs the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy. Current IMPACT Wrestling star Zicky Dice trained in the academy prior to signing with the Nashville, Tennessee-based promotion.

He went on to have a breakout run with the NWA, where he won the NWA World Television Championship before leaving the promotion when his contract expired at the end of 2020. By August 2021, he had landed a multi-year deal with IMPACT.

In an interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Dice boasted about being the top prospect to come out of the academy and further stated that they should have a statue of him there. On facing Seth Rollins, he claimed that it was 'bound to happen down the line.'

"They should have a statue of me, by the way. So now, you want to talk about teacher versus student? Here’s a scoop for you—oh, Rollins, nice tailor. Where’d you find him, huh? You find him through my little flip book, my little phone numbers, huh? You going through my stuff, Rollins? Huh?" Dice said. "It’s all right. It’s bound to happen. Teacher versus student, writes itself. One day, somewhere, somehow it will happen," [H/T: Fightful]

Seth Rollins probably isn't leaving WWE. However, one can't rule out the possibility of Zicky Dice showing up on Monday Night RAW to challenge The Visionary to a match, albeit not any time soon.

Seth Rollins is rumored to take on former WWE Champion on RAW tonight

In the aftermath of one of his worst nights at WWE Elimination Chamber, Seth Rollins will compete in a singles match on RAW against The Miz, as per reports by Xero News.

This makes sense, considering only last week, The Visionary was a guest on MizTV. During the segment, Rollins took shots at Logan Paul before calling the host 'stupid' for claiming that The Visionary was jealous of The Maverick.

Nice Kicks @nicekicks @WWE Seth Rollins really curb stomped The Miz in the Big Red Boots Seth Rollins really curb stomped The Miz in the Big Red Boots 😂💥 @WWE https://t.co/39ZhtyGH5J

Logan Paul could also potentially make an appearance tonight following his attack on Seth Rollins on Saturday at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

Who do you think will pick up the victory in the impending WrestleMania 39 contest between Seth Rollins and Logan Paul?

