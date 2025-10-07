Ghost from Andrade's past to chase him in AEW after refusing a new deal with WWE? Exploring the possibility

Andrade shocked the world by making his return to All Elite Wrestling last week. As his very first move, El Idolo took out Kenny Omega in the middle of the ring before joining The Don Callis Family. While the former WWE star might be looking to make his next big move in the new company, a ghost from his past might be on his way to chase him down to All Elite Wrestling.Santos Escobar might join AEW to hunt down Andrade sooner than later. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion recently turned down a new deal from WWE to leave the Stamford-based promotion. This sudden exit of the former LWO leader sparked a lot of speculation among the fans, where many suggesting that he might be on his way to join Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling.During their days in WWE, Andrade was involved in a heated rivalry with Santos Escobar. While it never came out as a full-blown feud, the two stars often had rugged interactions and showdowns in the ring. Therefore, if Escobar joins AEW, there is a strong possibility that Tony Khan and his creative team could reignite his rivalry with El Idolo in the best way possible.Moreover, there were reports that AEW wants to expand its business in the Mexican market, and it was one of the primary reasons to sign Andrade. Considering the incredible wrestling style of Santos Escobar and his popularity in Mexico, he can also be a pretty incredible addition for AEW as a star who can carry the company's banner in different Latino promotions.With that said, only time will tell what is in store for Escobar in the world of professional wrestling following his exit from WWE.Santos Escobar to make his AEW debut on Dynamite Title Tuesday, just a week after Andrade's return?AEW is set to host a special episode of Dynamite tonight. Several top stars like Hangman Page and Mercedes Mone are on the show, hinting that Tony Khan has some major plans. Therefore, many fans are wondering if AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday could be the perfect stage for Santos Escobar’s debut.There is a high possibility that Khan might introduce Escobar as the newest signing of AEW tonight on Dynamite. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion is a free agent now that his contract with WWE is up. The Stamford-based promotion has even moved him to the alumni section, marking the end of his tenure.As a result, AEW has the opportunity to shock the world yet again by hiring another ex-WWE star in less than a week after Andrade's return. If Santos' debut happens tonight, it has the potential to make a lot of headlines for All Elite Wrestling, something that the AEW President wants at the moment.Nonetheless, it is just a speculation at the moment. It will be interesting to see how AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday will turn out for the fans.