Tony Khan to introduce ex-WWE champion as AEW's newest signing this week on Dynamite? Analyzing the chances

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 07, 2025 03:20 GMT
Tony Khan is AEW
Tony Khan is AEW's President [Image Credit: AEW's YouTube]

AEW President Tony Khan could bring a former WWE star to the Jacksonville-based promotion after his exit from the global sports entertainment juggernaut. Santos Escobar, one of the most promising athletes in WWE, has left the promotion after almost six years. He was a significant name in NXT, but failed to make an impact on the main roster. He was last seen in May earlier this year.

AEW has acquired Andrade following his release from WWE. The reason the company signed him is that they wanted a popular Mexican name to expand in Mexico. Mexican stars like Rush, Bandido, Beast Mortos, and Hechicero have been regularly featured on TV. The former Cruiserweight Champion could also be a staple for weekly shows. Tony Khan signing him will be huge for AEW's relationship with Mexico.

Santos Escobar could debut during this week's Title Tuesday now that he is a free agent. Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada will be taking on AEW World Tag Team Champions, Brodido. After they retain, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion could debut and join forces with Andrade and the Don Callis Family.

Santos Escobar was involved in an unscripted WWE moment in 2023

The 41-year-old star wrestled Dragon Lee at the 2023 Survivor Series. The moment was shocking as the mask is sacred for some wrestlers.

While speaking on Wrestling with Freddie, Santos Escobar revealed that it was an unplanned moment, and his heel instincts had kicked in.

"At Survivor Series, I tore Dragon Lee’s mask. That was 100% non-scripted. That was just the heel in me. I think it’s important that our audience gets that feel because now we have Dragon Lee. Now we have Axiom. Now we have Rey. Now we have more and more people diving into the Lucha culture," he said.

It will be interesting to see if the former NXT Cruiserweight Champions become All Elite this week.

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Edited by Angana Roy
