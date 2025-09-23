Ghost from Mercedes Mone's past to return after 10 months and confront her on Dynamite? Exploring the possibility

Mercedes Mone successfully defended her AEW TBS Championship against Riho at AEW All Out this past weekend. It was a dominant win that fuels Mone's momentum as champion. The CEO is walking with utter confidence now that she has defeated several top names in the women's division. However, a ghost from her past might make an unexpected return after 10 months this week.

Fans have been speculating that Mone's former henchwoman Kamille might confront The CEO on Dynamite this week. The 32-year-old star has been absent from AEW programming since November 2024, shortly after she disbanded her alliance with the AEW TBS Champion. However, it was reported that she has been working on a TV project for a long time.

Moreover, some reports even suggested that the powerhouse star has a lot of time left on her AEW contract. It means that her absence does not mean she is out of the company for good, and she can make a comeback sooner than later. Mone has defeated almost all the top names in the AEW women's division over the past few months. Therefore, she needs a fresh challenger for the title.

Kamille has a lot of history with the former WWE star. While they never got the opportunity to explore this rivalry, now could be a perfect time to finally take a moment to present the feud between the former NWA World Women's Champion and The CEO. Therefore, there is a high possibility that Kamille might show up to confront her former ally on Dynamite this week.

While it is an interesting prospect, it is just a speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for Mercedes Mone in All Elite Wrestling moving forward.

Bryan Danielson makes major claims about Mercedes Mone in AEW

Mercedes Mone has been making records every now and then in professional wrestling. She currently holds nine women's titles across all the promotions around the globe, making her truly a generational icon. Recently, former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson made a major claim about The CEO.

Speaking on AEW All Out Zero Hour, Danielson praised the AEW TBS Champion. He claimed that Mone is one of the best in the current wrestling scene, even better than Ultimo Dragon from 1996.

"I actually think in comparison to the wrestling landscape. Mercedes Mone in 2025 is better than Ultimate Dragon in 1996." he said [H/T: Fightful]

Previously, Mone has claimed that she wants to break Dragon's record, which famously held 10 titles at the same time in 1996. It will be interesting to see how things will unfold for The CEO following all that praise from here on.

