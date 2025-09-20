Ghost from Mercedes Mone's past could show up at AEW All Out 2025!

Mercedes Mone is set for a huge collision at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, All Out 2025. The CEO will defend her coveted TBS championship against Riho, who made her shocking return to All Elite Wrestling recently. However, with Tony Khan's company amidst a counter-programming battle with WWE and going up against their new PLE, Wrestlepalooza, on the same day, the fans might witness another major comeback. It could be none other than the ghost from Mone's past and her former rival, Dr Britt Baker D.M.D.Britt Baker returns in shocking fashion at AEW All OutIt has been close to ten months since the fans saw Britt Baker on AEW television. The Doctor's last appearance saw her square off against Penelope Ford in a singles showdown on an episode of Dynamite. Amidst her prolonged absence from the Jacksonville-based promotion, a report stated that Baker was ready to return and had stayed in peak physical condition to get back in the ring. Moreover, AEW also dropped a huge tease regarding her return at All Out. Should that happen, it could bring huge traction for All Out while having one of their top stars back on the roster.Mercedes Mone encounters his former rivalBritt Baker's potential comeback at AEW All Out could mirror her previous return at the 2024 Forbidden pay-per-view. The Doctor had been absent for a while and made her resurgence back to the company at the event, just as Mercedes Mone defeated Stephanie Vaquer to win the NJPW Strong Women's championship. Much like last time, Baker could steal the spotlight from The CEO and also lay a beatdown on her to make a huge impact upon her first appearance in AEW in almost a year.Set the tone for a huge rematch between the two top AEW starsAfter Britt Baker made her return at Forbidden Door, she was engaged in a heated feud with Mercedes Mone over the TBS championship. This led to a collision between the two top stars at the 2024 AEW All In event, where Mone emerged victorious, although the match was heavily panned by the critics and fans alike. The former AEW Women's World Champion might have a mindset to get some payback and aim to dethrone Mone once and for all. Her potential return at AEW All Out could set the tone for another encounter between Baker and Mone, possibly taking place at a forthcoming major show for the Jacksonville-based promotion.