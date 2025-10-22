Ghost from Mercedes Mone's past to show up in AEW and dethrone her on Dynamite? Exploring the possibility

Mercedes Mone's career has been thriving since joining AEW. Not only is she the reigning TBS Champion, but she holds several other titles from various promotions. She recently won her twelfth title: The WPW Women's Championship. Mercedes Mone is scheduled to celebrate her achievement on this week's Dynamite. Interestingly, a major return could happen during this segment. To the shock of wrestling fans worldwide, former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker might show up. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. has not been seen on All Elite Wrestling programming since October 2024. She is a controversial personality, and she is rumored to leave the Jacksonville-based company and join WWE. However, Tony Khan might have different plans. Not only could he bring her back tomorrow, but she might have an impromptu title match with Mone and dethrone her. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe former Sasha Banks successfully defended the TBS Title against D.M.D. at All In 2024. The Pittsburgh native failed to beat the CEO in their first meeting. However, the result of their next showdown could be different. The ghost of Mone's past could very well end her record reign. Furthermore, a babyface Baker is someone fans could easily get behind. All of this is mere speculation at this point. Only time will tell what the future holds for Mone and Baker in All Elite Wrestling. AEW President Tony Khan says that Britt Baker is still very much a part of this company In a recent interview with Josh Martinez of Z100 New York, Tony Khan revealed that Britt Baker is still signed to All Elite Wrestling. He also praised her and hoped that she would make a comeback soon. &quot;Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. And what a great star in AEW Dr. Britt Baker has been, and she is still a fantastic, fantastic wrestling star. She’s been away from AEW for a while, but still very much with us. And at some point, hopefully soon, I’d love to see Dr. Britt Baker come back,&quot; he said. [H/T: The Takedown on SI] Fans worldwide will go berserk if Baker makes a return on Dynamite. She is immensely talented and still has a lot to offer to the world of professional wrestling.