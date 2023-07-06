Goldberg and 4 other stars who could be in Don Callis' new stable

Goldberg's AEW debut has been heavily rumored, and since Don Callis is currently aggressively seeking new stars to join his "Family," could the WWE Hall of Famer be the first to join the stable?

Callis recently approached Chris Jericho to join his faction during this week's Dynamite, but what if the veteran has his sights on other names on the roster as well? A debuting Goldberg may surprise the AEW fans by aligning himself with Don Callis, garnering many reactions.

5. Goldberg could naturally elevate the stable before eventually retiring

Could Goldberg be the first major name to join Don Callis' faction?

Goldberg's career speaks for itself, especially his lengthy run with WCW and his appearances in WWE. During the 90s, the veteran was positioned as one of the biggest names in pro wrestling, and many fans at the time saw him as a superhero.

While his potential AEW debut is still little more than a rumor at this stage, the former WWE Universal Champion could be the first major name to side with Don Callis and take the fight to Kenny Omega and The Elite. Additionally, his role as a major player in this faction could provide Goldberg with a retirement match against any star in The Elite.

4. Brian Pillman Jr. could finally be booked as a major rising star

Currently, Callis' stable only has Konosuke Takeshita, who is one of AEW's biggest rising stars today. His heel turn has notably positioned him as a major name in the promotion, and Brian Pillman Jr. could follow suit.

The second-generation star is beloved by many fans and was even compared to Kenny Omega not too long ago when he returned to AEW with a new look. Because of his similarity to The Cleaner, Callis could use this to make his own version of Kenny Omega instead.

3. Ethan Page is a prominent AEW star who could benefit from a higher-profiled faction

Ethan Page while he was still paired with Scorpio Sky in Men of the Year.

Ethan Page shocked fans last week when he stood up to MJF and gave the AEW World Champion a major run for his money. Despite not dethroning Friedman in the end, All Ego showed that he has the grit to go after the gold.

Under Don Callis' tutorship, Page might finally be able to elevate himself far enough to reach the main event in AEW. Additionally, with Goldberg in the faction, he could pass on some of his experience to Ethan Page and allow him to become far more dominant in-ring.

2. Will Ospreay seems to be an obvious pick due to his history with Kenny Omega

Ospreay recently defeated The Cleaner at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II and recaptured the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. While the two men still had respect for one another after their intense clash, Omega notably warned Ospreay to stay away from Don Callis.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow This whole match was a masterpiece. Kenny Omega kicking out at 1 from Will Ospreay’s Kamigoye + One Winged Angel was LEGENDARY! This whole match was a masterpiece. Kenny Omega kicking out at 1 from Will Ospreay’s Kamigoye + One Winged Angel was LEGENDARY!https://t.co/WnowxBv8C5

Because of this, Will Ospreay could just be the one that Callis has set his sights upon. Since both Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis of Ospreay's United Empire faction are signed to AEW, he could be building to signing with the promotion and in his official debut side with Don Callis against Kenny Omega.

1. Don Callis seems to have his eyes set on Chris Jericho

During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, Callis met Jericho in the ring and flat-out proposed that the veteran should join the faction he's building up. While the pairing seems to be odd, The Ocho seemed to consider the preposition and hinted at joining the faction in the future.

It remains to be seen if Chris Jericho will take Callis' offer or not, but if the faction does end up including both Y2J and Goldberg, the AEW roster might just be in for some heavy competition.

