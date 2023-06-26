Kenny Omega breaks silence after losing title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Kenny Omega recently unsuccessfully defended the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. In light of his defeat at the hands of Will Ospreay, the star took to social media to break his silence and warn his opponent.

Omega and Ospreay seem to have an ongoing rivalry that only becomes more heated as time goes on. The last time the two took each other on for the IWGP US title, Kenny Omega came out on top, but this time the Aussie-Open star prevailed.

Sometime after his match, Kenny Omega took to Twitter and surprisingly praised Will Ospreay. Notably, he warned the newly crowned champion to keep the belt away from his former manager, Don Callis.

I lost and Will was the better man tonight. The US belt is in good hands. Keep Don away from it," Omega tweeted.

The Cleaner notably alleged that if he walked away with the title this weekend, he'd have no reason to return to NJPW, and as such, there was a lot of pressure on Will Ospreay's shoulders. Luckily for the star and the promotion, he bested Kenny Omega in the end.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were reportedly kept away from CM Punk

The drama between The Elite and CM Punk has been ongoing for nearly a year, despite many fans voicing their displeasure about how AEW handled it. Despite this, many hope that it'll be used in an angle down the line, but it seems like things are far from over.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, management kept the two parties separated and on different sides of the arena during the pay-per-view. This was alleged to prevent potential confrontations from escalating into another backstage brawl.

Despite this, others in the locker room have begun to paint a different picture of the backstage atmosphere. Only time will tell in the end, but many fans are still very hopeful to see the men in a storyline at some point in the near future.

