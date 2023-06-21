AEW star claims he might have "no obligation" to return to major promotion

AEW stars often venture outside of the promotion where they take on some of the biggest names in the industry. While Kenny Omega is known outside of the Jacksonville-based promotion, he hinted at never returning to NJPW.

Omega will take on his rival Will Ospreay during this year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. In light of their high-profile clash, The Cleaner recently addressed Ospreay's massive challenge and commented on how their last clash ended.

During his recent interview with TSN, the AEW star urged Will Ospreay to improve and provide him with a bigger challenge than their previous bout in the Tokyo Dome.

"Will [Ospreay] has to step up his game, and he has to show something much different than what he showed at Tokyo Dome because now we’re in Canada, and now this is probably gonna be his last chance to win his belt back."

Continuing, Omega shockingly said that he might just keep the title if Will Ospreay fails to defeat him at Forbidden Door II.

"If he doesn’t, I really have no obligation to go back to Japan either, as much as I’d like to. So they just may lose one of their most prized possessions for an undisclosed amount of time. So it’s a very big match for Will." (H/T: Fightful).

The Cleaner has notably received quite an number of challenges across the past year, and shockingly former WWE Superstar Ryback recently shared his interest in facing Omega at some point.

Missed out on the first-ever episode of AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

The former AEW World Champion believes he's the "benchmark" of worldwide wrestling

Kenny Omega is best known for his lengthy career in Japan where he captured most of his championships. During this tenure, the AEW star established himself on the global landscape of pro wrestling, which he believes is the benchmark others should follow.

Continuing in the same interview, The Cleaner looked back at his career and concluded that he's the best wrestler on a worldwide scale.

"Perhaps the business has clouded my soul a little bit, darkened my heart. I’m just here being me. What’s most important about all that is I still believe deep down that I’m probably the best wrestler and best representative on a worldwide scale of professional wrestling. So love me or not, hate me or not, I’m the benchmark." (H/T: Fightful).

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow It’s now the 9th in Japan. Happy 5 year anniversary to one of the best matches ever to happen!



Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada IV - Dominion (06.09.2018) It’s now the 9th in Japan. Happy 5 year anniversary to one of the best matches ever to happen!Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada IV - Dominion (06.09.2018)https://t.co/vQM0ETuh4N

Much like the AEW star stated, it's up to fans whether or not they agree with his personal assessment. However, Kenny Omega has had a monumental career so far and seems to be planning to leave behind an impressive legacy.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes