Retired former WWE Superstar who hasn't wrestled in 5 years is interested in facing Kenny Omega

Retired former WWE Superstar Ryback has expressed his interest in facing AEW star Kenny Omega, despite not having wrestled in five years.

The 41-year-old wrestler left WWE in 2016 after not signing a new deal with the company. Since then, he has been competing on the independent circuit and focusing on rehabilitating his shoulder while growing his Feed Me More Nutrition supplement brand.

The speculation about a potential match between Ryback and Omega arose when a fan suggested the encounter on Twitter. Ryback responded to the fan, praising Omega's conditioning but also emphasizing his own limitless energy and underrated cardio. However, he clarified that his current focus was on facing Goldberg.

"60 minutes! I have unlimited energy and the cardio that never got the respect it deserved. All without being able to breathe through my nose at that and now I can. He is the gold standard of conditioning and I would have no issue at some point putting mine to the test. First things first though. #FeedMeGoldberg," Ryback tweeted.

Ryback's social media posts have hinted at a possible deal with AEW and a potential retirement match against Goldberg. Speculation about his arrival in the promotion has been fueled by these teases.

Recently, he has claimed that he would help boost AEW's ratings if given the opportunity. While nothing is confirmed yet, the prospect of Ryback joining AEW and facing Kenny Omega has generated excitement among wrestling fans.

Former WWE Superstar Ryback apologizes to AEW star CM Punk

Former WWE Superstar Ryback reached out to AEW's CM Punk on Twitter, addressing their past conflicts.

Ahead of Punk's highly anticipated return on AEW's Collision, Ryback expressed his desire to sit down and have a conversation with him. He clarified that he never intended to hurt Punk or anyone else, despite their disagreements.

"Phil, I hope we sit down and talk one day, and I never once tried to hurt you or anyone and while I disagree with certain things you said I am truly sorry if I ever hurt you. You’re a valuable part of the business, and I’m rooting for your success with AEW, despite past differences. Let’s fu*king go! - Ryan," Ryback tweeted.

This gesture from Ryback has sparked interest and speculation among fans regarding a potential resolution and future possibilities between the two wrestlers.

