Rumor about Goldberg's next move is "sensational" but seems unlikely, Hall of Famer says (Exclusive)

Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter would like to see Goldberg show up in AEW, but he is unsure whether it will ever happen.

Goldberg is currently a free agent after his WWE contract expired. AEW President Tony Khan recently confirmed that he had held talks with the former WCW star. However, he did not disclose whether they spoke about him possibly joining the company.

Apter appeared on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis and Teddy Long. The Hall of Fame reporter did not sound confident when asked whether the former Universal Champion might join AEW:

"I don't think so," Apter said. "I'd like to see him there. I mean, the talk was that he was gonna do a retirement tour and he was gonna do it probably on his own as an independent promotion, but I think to show his face on AEW to get him out there again would be sensational. I don't think the fans ever really got sick of seeing Goldberg." [0:54 – 1:20]

Watch the video above to hear the panel's thoughts on the 56-year-old possibly returning to the ring to face his former opponent Bret Hart.

Bill Apter reflects on the end of Goldberg's WWE career

In 2016, the former football player returned to WWE for the first time in 12 years. He went on to feud with high-profile names, including Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker, before losing to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022.

Bill Apter referenced the fact that the hard-hitting superstar could have been booked better toward the end of his WWE run. Despite that, he still thinks fans would like to see him wrestle again:

"I think his last few WWE appearances were kinda botched up a little bit, but I think they [fans] still love him and wherever he's gonna go I think he's gonna draw a hot crowd," Apter added. [1:20 – 1:31]

Many wrestlers have offered to face Goldberg if he returns to the ring, including Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder in WWE) and Ryback.

What would you like to see next from the former WCW star? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes