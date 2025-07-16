Goldberg to debut in AEW and immediately call out WWE icon for a double retirement match? Exploring the possibility

The former Universal Champion Bill Goldberg could show up in AEW despite his recent retirement match and go after a WWE Hall of Famer. Bill still has a dream bout left in his illustrious career.
At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12, Bill Goldberg wrestled his last match, where he challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion wrestled his career's longest match against The Ring General but failed to win. Nevertheless, Bill could debut in AEW and call out WWE icon, Cope (fka Edge), for a double retirement match.
After Goldberg lost in his retirement match, SNME went off the air before his farewell speech. The 58-year-old legend expressed his displeasure with the way the show went off air without his speech, saying it wouldn't happen with The Undertaker or John Cena. He was also not pleased with the way he retired.
Considering his resentment towards WWE, the former Universal Champion might sign with AEW for a proper retirement run. He could also feud with Cope, and their match could be billed as "Spear vs. Spear." Interestingly, Bill has yet to wrestle the erstwhile Edge in his career.
The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion could get a satisfying sendoff after his match with Cope and a short run in All Elite Wrestling.
Goldberg hasn't ruled out the possibility of an in-ring return
While Bill Goldberg wrestled in his retirement match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event last weekend, he also iterated that you're never retired until you are dead.
During his recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Bill claimed that he wouldn't be around WWE in the future, while not confirming his retirement.
“I don’t think I’m lingering anywhere around the WWE anytime in the future, by any stretch of the imagination. Wrestling world, you’re never retired until you’re dead. I ain’t dead yet. It was reinvigorating. It was a lot of fun. It taught me that I could do things that I never thought that I could do,” Bill said.
Considering the above statement made by the former Universal Champion, fans could hope to see him in AEW or some other promotion for a proper send-off. Only time will tell what the future has in store for the legend.
